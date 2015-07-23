Toddler found abandoned on a doorstep of orphanage in Kostanay

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM - The Kostanay police are searching for parents of a toddler who was abandoned on the doorstep of the local orphanage.

Staff of the orphanage found the boy on the doorstep on Wednesday night (July 22). He was dressed in a dark blue jumper and tights. The 18-month-old baby is absolutely healthy and has fair hair and brown eyes. The police are trying to trace the boy's parents. If you have any information, please call the Kostanay police: 52-68-61, 52-68-50, 8-778-652-14-87 or 102.