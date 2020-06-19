  • kz
    Toddler suffers head injuries after falling from window in Atyrau rgn

    15:16, 19 June 2020
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The 2-year-old girl has fallen through a second story window in Atyrau region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The regional emergency situations’ department said the accident had occurred in the evening of June 18 in Kurmangazinsk district. The 2-year-old toddler was rushed to the district hospital with head injuries and bruises.

    This was the fourth such accident the region has reported since the beginning of the year.


