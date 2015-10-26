Toddler tragically drowns in bucket in Aktobe region

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - A toddler has drowned in a bucket full of water in Aktobe region, local authorities say.

The horrific tragedy occurred late on Sunday evening (October 25) in Yegindybulak village. A married couple reportedly left their little children aged one and a half and three home alone. When they returned, they found the lifeless body of the toddler in a bucket full of water. Apparently, the baby drowned after tipping headfirst into the bucket. The police are investigating.