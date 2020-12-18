  • kz
    Togyzqumalaq game inscribed on Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

    11:10, 18 December 2020
    Photo: None
    PARIS. KAZINFORM Togyzqumalaq intelligence game was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, the Kazakh MFA’s press service informs.

    The now-running session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage voted for approval of the submitted application. It is being held online on 14-19 December 2020. The committee considered 42 nominations, including, Togyzqumalaq, submitted by Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Turkey.

    Togyzqumalaq, Toguz Korgool (in Kyrgyzstan), Mangala/Göçürme (in Turkey) it is an intelligence game.

    The number of Kazakhstan’s cultural elements inscribed on the Lists of Intangible Cultural Heritage rose now to 11.



