NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Governor of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) Kairat Kelimbetov, Kazinform reports.

"I have received AIFC Governor Kairat Kelimbetov. AIFC should step up efforts to attract foreign capital and develop stock market, protect investors' rights and properly provide financial services," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted.