Tokayev announces Kazakhstan’s political system formula

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has announced his political formula of the country’s management, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«At these challenging times we shall continue to go along the path of comprehensive transformation of our society under the motto «Continuity, Justice, Progress». My formula for Kazakhstan’s political system is that of a strong and visionary President, an influential Parliament and accountable Government. I firmly believe that this concept meets the basic needs of our nation and ensures its peaceful and sustainable future,» the Kazakh President said while addressing the participants of the UN General Assembly’s 74th session in New York.

The Head of State highlighted his commitment to building a modern welfare state. «My ultimate goal is to ensure that millions of my country-fellows benefit from large-scale reforms and enjoy inclusive society, robust economy, high quality education and advanced healthcare,» he noted.

He also said that «Kazakhstan will not become a success story in its social-economic development unless profound political transformation is accomplished.»

«At the same time, one should keep in mind that democracy in Kazakhstan is a work in progress, requiring regular scrutiny. We are constantly looking for the way to improve it, building on the positive and learning from the negative experiences. As part of my agenda, I launched the National Council of Public Confidence to promote a meaningful dialogue between government and society,» he added.

The President’s vision is based on the concept of «Different opinions, but one nation». «It is through the exchange of views and dialogue that we should move forward,» he said and added that big changes would affect all law enforcement agencies and the courts to uphold the rule of law.

«Populism is about mediocre policy. I am not in a position of giving empty promises but pursuing concrete deeds. I will be steadfast in implementing my reform agenda,» the Kazakh President concluded.