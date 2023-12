SEMEY. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev attended the opening ceremony of the statue of Uly akyn Abai uldarymen (great Abai and His Sons), Kazinform reports.

Presidential Press-Secretary Berik Uali shared the news on his Facebook page.

Notably, the Kazakh President is in the city of Semey on a working trip.