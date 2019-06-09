  • kz
    Tokayev briefs on election campaign highlights

    15:36, 09 June 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The election campaign of the presidential candidates was held in a democratic atmosphere, Nur Otan Party's candidate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed such an opinion.

    "The unique feature of the electoral campaign, first of all, is that there were seven candidates for presidency. Secondly, certain opinions and proposals concerning each direction were voiced. As for the nominees, to my opinion, all of them demonstrated high political culture. The atmosphere, at large, is transparent and open and, that's why, I believe the election campaign was held in a democratic atmosphere," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said answering the questions of Kazakhstani and foreign journalists in Nur-Sultan.

    Elections 2019 Presidential Election
