Tokayev calls for firming coop with Georgia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Georgian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Zurab Abashidze, Senate press-service reports.

Congratulating Zurab Abashidze on beginning the diplomatic service in our country and wishing him success, Mr. Tokayev noted that Astana and Tbilisi had achieved a high level of cooperation for 25 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations. The Senate Speaker is certain that it is important to pay attention to strengthening the dialogue between the countries' legislative authorities as well as further development of trade and economic relations and cultural ties.

The Head of Senate considers that the upcoming official visit of Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili to Astana is very important as he will attend the opening ceremony of Georgia National Day in Expo 2017 and hold negotiations with the Kazakh President. This visit, according to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will open up new opportunities for diversified cooperation between the two countries.