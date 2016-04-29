Tokayev chairs meeting on holding int’l conference ‘Creating a world without nuclear weapons’

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has chaired the first meeting of the organizing committee on preparation and holding of the international conference called "Creating a world without nuclear weapons" dedicated to 25th anniversary of the closure of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site.

The conference will be held in Astana on August 29 with the participation of authoritative representatives of the international community, parliamentarians and experts, the press service of the Senate reported Friday.

According to Mr. Tokayev, President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who made a great contribution to the cause of disarmament and non-proliferation, is a recognized leader in the global anti-nuclear movement. The idea of nuclear disarmament is the basis of the President's manifesto "The world. The 21st century".

Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Baghlan Mailybayev in his speech briefed the members of the organizing committee on the tasks of the conference.