    Tokayev charges to make the best use of Kazakhstan's transit potential

    12:13, 12 April 2019
    AKTAU. KAZINFORM "Efficient use of the country's transit potential is one of our long-term priorities," Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told at the meeting with the public in Mangistau region, the Akorda Twitter account reads.

    "The Trans-Caspian international transport route runs through Mangistau region to bridge China, Southeast Asia, India, Persian Gulf countries, Turkey and Southern Europe," the Head of State noted.

    The Kazakh President stressed that the Government should intensify efforts with European countries, Southeast Asia, Middle East and China in attracting additional freight traffic to our ports.

