Tokayev commissions Cabinet to ease recovery and bankruptcy conditions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM "We should drastically ease the conditions and reduce terms of recovery and bankruptcy of enterprises and companies," President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today at the meeting of the National Investors Council.

"The Government should study the issue of adopting a new version of the law on bankruptcy with the application of the OECD countries' best practices," Tokayev said.



"We should also coordinate the work on protection of the common market of the Eurasian Economic Union from damping, counterfeit materials, unfair competition from the side of third countries," he added.



Heads of governmental structures, Atameken National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, representatives of national companies and domestic businesses are participating in the meeting.