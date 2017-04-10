  • kz
    Tokayev condemns terror attack in Egypt

    10:43, 10 April 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Chairman of Kazakh Senate, the Head of the Secretariat of the World and Traditional Religions Congress Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has condemned the terrorist act at an Egyptian church, Kazinform reports.

    "As the Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of World and Traditional Religions I condemn the terrorist attack at a Christian church in Egypt and give my condolences for the victims of this act of atrocity", he tweeted.

    Recall that the explosion at a Coptic church in the Nile Delta city of Tanta left 21 killed and over 40 wounded.

    It has been reported on the second attack occurred at Coptic Orthodox Saint Mark's Cathedral in the Egyptian city of Alexandria, killing 6 and wounding 41 people.

     

    Senate Terrorism
