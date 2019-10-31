  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Tokayev condoles with Pakistani President over train fire victims

    19:19, 31 October 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State sent a telegram of condolences to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

    With great sadness Kassym-Jomart Tokayev learnt about multiple deaths and injuries caused by the fire in a passenger train in Pakistan.

    «On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and me personally, I express my deepest condolences to you, to the families and relatives of the victims and share the pain of irreparable loss. I wish speedy recovery to all those who suffered in this terrible accident,» the telegram reads.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!