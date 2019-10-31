Tokayev condoles with Pakistani President over train fire victims

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State sent a telegram of condolences to President of Pakistan Arif Alvi, Kazinform learnt from Akorda press service.

With great sadness Kassym-Jomart Tokayev learnt about multiple deaths and injuries caused by the fire in a passenger train in Pakistan.

«On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and me personally, I express my deepest condolences to you, to the families and relatives of the victims and share the pain of irreparable loss. I wish speedy recovery to all those who suffered in this terrible accident,» the telegram reads.