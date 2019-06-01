Tokayev congratulates Gitanas Nauseda on election as Lithuanian President

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, sent a telegram of congratulations to Gitanas Nauseda on his election as President of the Republic of Lithuania, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

"I am sure that our countries' relations that are based on friendship and mutual understanding will continue to be strengthened for the good of our peoples. I wish you success holding such a responsible position, and prosperity and well-being to the friendly people of Lithuania," the telegram reads.