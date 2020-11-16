Tokayev congratulates Maia Sandu on winning Moldova’s presidential election

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has sent a congratulatory letter to Moldovan President-elect Maia Sandu, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

The congratulations have been extended on behalf of the President and the people of Kazakhstan.

According to the Kazakh President, Maia Sandu’s victory is convincing evidence of the popular support for the latter’s course towards a democratic, stable, and economically prosperous State.

The President expressed hope that through joint efforts it will be possible to strengthen Kazakh-Moldovan relations built on friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The Kazakh President also wished the Moldovan President-elect greater achievements for the prosperity and wellbeing of the Republic of Moldova.