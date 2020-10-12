Tokayev congratulates Tajik President on reelection over phone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with the reelected President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President cordially congratulated Emomali Rahmon on reelection to the post of the President of Tajikistan, noting that the results once again demonstrated a high trust and peoples’ support for the strategic course.

Tokayev also noted the Tajik President’s contribution to the development of relations, friendship and strategic partnership between the nations.

He expressed confidence that through joint work the multifaceted Kazakh-Tajik cooperation would attain new heights in the interests of both nations.

Both Presidents confirmed their readiness to continue active joint work in all spectrums of bilateral agenda.

Concluding the conversation, the Kazakh President invited Emomali Rahmon to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at any time to further strengthen the strategic cooperation and give practical impetus to Kazakh-Tajik relations.