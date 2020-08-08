  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Tokayev conveys condolences to India over plane crash

    14:20, 08 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has offered condolences to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, over the plane crash in the state of Kerala, India, Kazinform reports.

    «I express sincere condolences to the Government, the people and personally to Prime Minister of India @NarendraModi on numerous human casualties as a result of plane crash in the state of Kerala,» the President tweeted.


    Notably, on August 7, the Air India Express plane with 190 people on board overshot the runway while landing in southern India and split into two.


    Tags:
    Transport President of Kazakhstan Incidents Kazakhstan and India World News President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!