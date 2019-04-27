Tokayev criticizes ineffective use of budget in drinking water supply in Pavlodar region

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commissioned to spend budgetary funds allocated for the provision of settlements of the country with drinking water more effectively, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to the President, the region shows the lowest drinking water supply rate.



"2.7 billion tenge are allocated from the budget annually for the solution of this problem. However, these funds are utilized ineffectively," said Tokayev at the meeting with the staff of Kazakhstan Electrolysis Plant.



"This issue will be solved in the nearest time," he noted.