Tokayev discusses future of Kazakh-Indonesian ties in Jakarta

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's visit to Indonesia is underway, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Within the framework of the visit, Speaker Tokayev met on March 14 with Vice President of Indonesia Jusuf Kalla.



During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for development of Astana-Jakarta bilateral relations in political, economic and humanitarian spheres. Kazakhstani MP lauded the fruitful character of Vice President Kalla's visit to Kazakhstan in September 2017 and contribution of the Indonesian delegation led by Kalla to the success of the OIC Summit on Science & Technology in Astana.



Tokayev went on by welcoming the exchange of experience between Kazakhstan and Indonesia in the promotion of tolerance, dialogue of religions, cultures and civilizations. In this context, he expressed Kazakhstan's interest in the participation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo in the upcoming Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in the Kazakh capital.



Senate Speaker also briefed the Indonesian side on five social initiatives proposed by the Kazakh President to further improve the wellbeing of Kazakhstani people as well as modernization of political system and spiritual life in Kazakhstan.



Jusuf Kalla, in his turn, emphasized that his country attaches great importance to the visit of the Kazakh delegation to Jakarta and looks forward to step up cooperation across multiple spheres, including transport, logistics, investments, finance, tourism, and culture.