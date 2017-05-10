Tokayev elected Honorary Chairman of Kazakh Council on International Relations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of Kazakh Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has been elected Honorary Chairman of Kazakh Council on International Relations during its constituent meeting.

The Council was established so that to consolidate local experts of international relations and promote the key initiatives of President Nursultan Nazarbayev as well as to discuss and make recommendations for the most urgent issues of the global agenda, the Senate press-service informed.

In his speech Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted "The Council is set to become the platform for devising innovative approaches to the major constituents of the foreign policy of Kazakhstan based on profound and comprehensive analysis of the global development trends.".



The members of the meeting determined the core aspects of work for 2017. It is planned to hold expert forums in collaboration with foreign partners, found research grants and scholarships and arrange a summer school for young experts.

Political analyst Yerlan Karin has become the Chairman of the Council. The Council Praesidium consists of Foreign Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov, Chairman of the Majilis Committee on Foreign Affairs, Defence and Security Maulen Ashimbayev and heads of the country's leading analytical centres.