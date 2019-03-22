Tokayev, Erdoğan hold telephone talks

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held today a telephone conversation with President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kazinform has learned from the press service of Akorda.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on assuming the office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and wished him success in the position of responsibility.

During the conversation, the heads of state noted the special role of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - the Leader of the Nation, Nursultan Nazarbayev, in the establishment of relations and the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkey.



The presidents also congratulated each other on Nauryz Holiday.



The conversation was initiated by the Turkish side.