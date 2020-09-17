Tokayev extends congratulations at 8th Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended congratulations to the participants of the 8th Forum of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The President’s congratulatory letter has been read out by Meiram Pshembayev, Chairman of the Board of the Union of Machine Builders of Kazakhstan.

In his letter, the President underscored the Forum’s role it plays in providing a dialogue platform for the State and businesses to discuss pressing issues regarding machine-building.

The Forum that is taking place online also features the first international online exhibition in machine-building and metal working.

The President also noted that despite the coronavirus pandemic the domestic machine-building has been demonstrating an upward trend of 14% this year.

According to him, machine-building has vaulted to a leading position in the manufacturing sector.

The county is to adopt an industrial policy law, promote domestic producer support measures so as to fulfill the tasks set in the President’s Address, namely to create a diversified, technologically advanced economy as well as a 1.5-fold increase in manufacturing.