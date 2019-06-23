Tokayev extends congratulations to civil servants of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated civil servants of Kazakhstan on their professional holiday, Kazinform reports.

"I congratulate civil servants on their professional holiday!" President Tokayev tweeted. The Kazakh President stressed that the quality of life of our citizens depends on the effectiveness of the civil servants' work. He went on to wish them good luck in their work for the benefit of Kazakhstan.



The Day of Civil Servant appeared in Kazakhstan after the First President of the country, Nursultan Nazarbayev, amended the Decree "On professional and other holidays in the Republic of Kazakhstan" in 2013.