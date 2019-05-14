Tokayev familiarized with prospects of Baikonur town development

BAIKONUR. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed of the prospects of development of Baikonur town, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

Deputy Governor of Kyzylorda region, Special Envoy of the Kazakh President at Baikonur complex Bakhytzhan Namayev talked about the course of implementation of housing construction projects and modernization of gas and water supply systems.



The Head of State also was familiarized with the concept of establishment of Baikonur Special Economic Zone.