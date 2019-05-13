Tokayev familiarized with Uralsk Airport modernization project

URALSK. KAZINFORM In the course of the working trip to West Kazakhstan region, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev got familiarized with the project of reconstruction of the Oral International Airport, Kazinform reports citing Akorda press service.

The reconstruction of the Airport will begin in July 2019 and will be finished by the end of 2020. As per the plan, the area of the terminal will be expanded from 4,000 to 7,000 square meters. The capacity of the Airport will be increased from 200 to 400 passengers per hour. The Airport will be able to accept up to 350,000 people per year instead of 160,000.



According to the President, the reconstruction of the Airport will let create favorable investment climate in the region.



"Uralsk is our main gate to Europe. We should implement similar projects quickly and on time in order to be more attractive for foreign investors," said Tokayev.



Karachaganak Petroleum Operating has allocated 2.4 billion tenge for the modernization of the Oral International Airport.

