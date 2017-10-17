Tokayev holds talks with Chairperson of Vietnamese National Assembly

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Chairperson of the National Assembly of Vietnam, during his first official visit to Kazakhstan on Tuesday, Kazinform has learnt from the chamber's press service.

At the onset of the meeting, Speaker Tokayev praised unprecedented development of bilateral cooperation between Astana and Hanoi, especially in political, humanitarian, trade and economic spheres. He stressed at the same time that Kazakhstan and Vietnam have a lot to do to step up cooperation given their potential and mutual interest.



Speaking of bilateral cooperation, the Kazakh Senate Speaker especially highlighted what opportunities Vietnamese business will get in Kazakhstan as it is going to become an international logistics hub. Tokayev then touched upon the prospects of further growth of two-way trade between Kazakhstan and Vietnam in the light of the agreement on free trade zone between the EAEU and Vietnam.



Members of the Vietnamese delegation displayed keen interest in Kazakhstan's experience in hosting the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The congress, according to the head of the Vietnamese delegation, illustrates success of the policy of inter-ethnic and inter-faith peace and accord carried out by Kazakhstani authorities.



Wrapping up their meeting, the sides touched upon the issues of trade, humanitarian interaction, cultural and tourist exchanges between Kazakhstan and Vietnam.



