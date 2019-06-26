  • kz
    Tokayev instructs governor of West Kazakhstan on further development of region

    21:01, 26 June 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region Gali Iskaliyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    Governor Iskaliyev reported to the Head of State on the state and prospects of socioeconomic development of the region.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in turn, instructed the governor to step up efforts on the implementation of his pre-election program, especially focusing on the 7th direction ‘Strong regions - strong Kazakhstan'.

    The President went on by giving a range of specific instructions regarding further development of West Kazakhstan region.

