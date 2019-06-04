Tokayev instructs to ensure domestic companies’ equal access to oil and gas tenders

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM - The President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has instructed today the Government to ensure that domestic companies have equal access as to participation in procurement tenders in oil and gas projects, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of Akorda.

"Within the framework of the Kashagan project, we greenlight the equal participation of domestic companies in procurement only in amounts exceeding 20 million tenges. (...) I entrust the Government with making the necessary arrangements with the consortia," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told a meeting with the community of Atyrau region.



The Head of State emphasized that only foreign suppliers are granted tax reliefs.



"In terms of taxes and other charges, there are reliefs only for foreign suppliers. And our entrepreneurs do not even try to participate in tenders as they know they will not make a profit, imports will be cheaper anyway. The Government should resolve this systemic issue as soon as possible and change the situation," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored.