    Tokayev instructs to increase salaries of university teachers

    16:08, 27 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Addressing the 3rd session of the National Council of Public Confidence, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to consider the issue of increasing the salaries of teachers of higher educational institutions, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    In addition, according to the Head of State, a new medal «Halyk Algysy» will be awarded to the best workers of education, healthcare and social spheres.

    Earlier Kassym-Jomart Tokayev instructed the Government to raise doctors' salaries. Their salaries should be 2.5fold higher than average salaries nationwide by 2023.


    Education President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
