Tokayev: Kazakhstan expects Emmanuel Macron’s visit

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan is expecting a visit of French President Emmanuel Macron, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev tweeted, Kazinform reports.

«Met with @BrunoLeMaire, Minister of the Economy and Finance of France. Bothcountries have dynamic cooperation and great bilateral potential.Implementation of big projects including those in the ecological area are onthe agenda. We are expecting a visit of Pres @EmmanuelMacron,» the tweet reads.

President Tokayev shared the tweet after meetingFrench Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire in the Kazakh capital onTuesday.



