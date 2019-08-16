Tokayev: Kazakhstan’s education system needs fast adaptation to new realities

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s education system needs a fast adaptation to the new realities, according to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev who said it at a plenary meeting of the annual Teachers’ August Conference in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

In his words, today’s revolutions in ITand biotechnologies are changing the mankind dramatically. «The education system ofKazakhstan requires a fast adaptation to the new realities. The leading schoolsof the world are fully engaged in the development of children’s creative potential andin teaching digital technologies and exact sciences. The teachers are changingthe methodologies of teaching; they prefer game formats and are in a constantsearch. We all pursue a common goal of turning Kazakhstan into a prosperous anddeveloped country,» said the President.

«The key to it is a high-quality, affordableand modern education. Now, it is high time to give a new strong impulse to thedevelopment of this sphere,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev added.