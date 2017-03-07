Tokayev: Kazakhstan to bolster ombudsman’s status and responsibility

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Senate Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev and UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Mr. Miroslav Jenča met in Astana for discussing the relevant issues of the Kazakhstan-UN cooperation, the Senate's press service informed.

On March 2, Kazakhstan marked the 25th anniversary of its accession to the United Nations Organization. K.Tokayev highlighted the role of the Organization in formation and development of Kazakhstan as an independent state.

Speaking on the constitutional reforms, he expressed an opinion that the new amendments to the Constitution strengthen the democratic, secular, legal and social foundation of Kazakhstani statehood. The reform touches upon both redistribution of powers and includes a provision on inviolability of Independence and fundamental principles set by the First President of Kazakhstan, he said.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan bolsters the status and responsibility of the Human Rights Commissioner, who will be elected and relieved of his post by the Senate upon the recommendation of the President.

The parties exchanged also views on the situation in Central Asia in light of Kazakhstan’s membership in the UNSC. The Senate Chairman noted that strengthening the regional security and cooperation is one of the key priorities outlined by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his latest State-of-the-Nation Address.

“Kazakhstan relies upon close and fruitful cooperation with the UN structures in preventive diplomacy, including the Regional Preventive Diplomacy Centre for Central Asia,” added Tokayev. Chief of this Centre, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General Petko Draganov participated in the meeting as well.