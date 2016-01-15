Tokayev: Majilis’ appeal on holding snap elections indicates deputies’ high responsibility for the future of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Majilis' appeal on holding snap elections indicates deputies' high responsibility for the future of Kazakhstan, this has been said by chairman of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

Mr. Tokayev stressed that he fully supports the initiative of his colleagues. This decision bespeaks their high political responsibility for the future of Kazakhstan. The parliament and government will continue to work to implement the National Plan initiated by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

"I am convinced that our country will certainly overcome the crisis, largely generated by the divide in the international arena. Our solidarity around the policy of the Head of State is a guarantee of the desired success," noted Mr. Tokayev.

He stressed that the crisis brings new challenges and opportunities. It is encouraging that the government already has plans for various crisis situations. The Senate intends to help law enforcement authorities to implement the necessary measures. "In my opinion, in the prevailing conditions we should set concrete tasks in order to fulfill social obligations, economic diversification to strengthen the power of Kazakhstan," concluded Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.