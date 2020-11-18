Tokayev meets with Constitutional Council Chairman Kairat Mami

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has received the Chairman of the Constitutional Council, Kairat Mami, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh President was briefed on the outcomes of the events held to mark 25 years of the Constitution of Kazakhstan.

According to the Constitutional Council Chairman, the national plan of events to mark the 25th anniversary of the Constitution was executed well.

The President was also presented with the information on the proposals received following the events, aiming at the Constitution’s full implementation and enhanced constitutional legality in the country. Some of them aim at further betterment of the legal framework of the Constitutional Council and greater guarantees of protection of constitutional human rights.

In conclusion, Tokayev said that the Constitution is the foundation of the State and the country’s development strategy, noting the importance of deepening the understanding and application of the constitutional provisions by the government bodies and citizens as the country is to celebrate 30 years of independence next year.