Tokayev meets with LY iTECH Chairwoman Fang Qin Zeng and HGTECH Co. Ltd Chairman Ma Xinqiang

ASTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was informed about the activity of major high-tech enterprises of China producing household electronics parts, cars, smartphones, as well as involved in the sphere of innovative technology, Kazinform cites Akorda.

During the meeting, prospects to carry out innovative projects and establish steady supplies of rare metals from Kazakhstan to produce parts and laser equipment were discussed.

The strengthening of innovative potential of Kazakhstan was discussed as well.

Kazakh President Tokayev pointed out at the meeting that Kazakhstan and China are strategic partners, including within the global China's Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).