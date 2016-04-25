Tokayev meets with President of Azerbaijan in Baku

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the Kazakh Senate led by Speaker Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev is currently on a working visit in Baku to participate in the 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

Within the framework of the visit, Speaker Tokayev met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Senate's press service.

During the meeting Mr. Tokayev conveyed greetings and the best wishes from Kazakhstan's President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Ilham Aliyev.

The Senate Speaker congratulated Azerbaijan's President on hosting the 7th Global Forum of the UN Alliance of Civilizations themed Living Together in Inclusive Societies: A Challenge and A Goal. He also handed Nazarbayev's article Manifesto: The World. The 21st Century. to the Azerbaijani leader.

Ilham Aliyev, in turn, thanked the Kazakh delegation for participation in the forum and stressed Azerbaijan is ready to strengthen friendly ties with Kazakhstan.