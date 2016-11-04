Tokayev meets with Pugwash Movement Sec Gen

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has received today Secretary General of the Pugwash Movement of Scientists Paolo Cotta-Ramusino, the press service of the Senate informs.

"The sides discussed the preparations for a jubilee conference of the Pugwash Movement in Astana in 2017. It was proposed to dedicate the event to the International Day Against Nuclear Tests marked annually under the UN aegis on 29 August," a press-release reads.