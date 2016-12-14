Tokayev met with Israeli PM

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Chairman of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu who is in Astana on the first official visit.

Welcoming the guest, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev expressed confidence that the results of B. Netanyahu's today's negotiations with the President Nursultan Nazarbayev will serve as a powerful impulse to expansion of bilateral cooperation in various spheres.





Kazakhstan Parliamentarians, according to Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, expect strengthening of the dialogue and interaction with Israel. The Kazakhstan Speaker told about the visit to Israel in 2008 heading the parliamentary delegation on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of independence of the Jewish state.

K. Tokayev told the guest about the role of the Senate in the political system of Kazakhstan and legislative support of the institutional reforms initiated by the President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

During the conversation the parties exchanged opinions on the topical issues of bilateral political, economic and humanitarian cooperation, and also the issues of international and regional security.

The Israeli Prime Minister emphasized that his visit to Astana aimed at bringing traditionally friendly Kazakhstan-Israeli relations to a higher level of cooperation. Israel is ready to share high technologies with Kazakhstan and foster investments into Kazakhstan. According to B. Netanyahu, the two states are to agree on free trade, arrange through air flights and provide comprehensive assistance to joint business projects.