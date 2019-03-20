Tokayev, Mirziyoyev talked over phone

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a telephone conversation with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Akorda press service reports.

Mirziyoyev congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the assumption of the office of the President of Kazakhstan wishing him good health, welfare and success.



In his turn, Tokayev thanked President of Uzbekistan for war congratulations and expressed confidence in maintaining strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan based on good neighborliness and friendship of the two nations.



The Presidents exchanged Nauryz congratulations.



The sides highlighted the role of First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of the Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev in the development of Kazakhstan-Uzbekistan relations.