Tokayev partakes in Vatican's national day at Astana Expo 2017

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has made a speech at the opening ceremony of the National Day of the Vatican at Expo 2017, the Kazakh Senate press service says.

Having thanked the Holy See for participating in the international specialized exhibition, Mr. Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan regards the Expo 2017 as a global platform to promote the ideas of clean energy development for the future of our planet.

115 countries and 22 international organizations take part in the exhibition, while the number of the visitors, including the guests from other countries of the world, has already exceeded three million. "The initiative of organizing such a large-scale event in the capital of our country belongs to the Head of State, Nursultan Nazarbayev," the senate speaker said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called the Vatican's achievements in using green technologies as a worthy example for many countries. In his speech, he highlighted the fact that the Vatican Pavilion reflects a call for searching not only a material but also a spiritual solution to the energy problem. It refers to the central role and responsibility of a human-being for the future of our planet.

The head of the Senate reminded that Kazakhstan and the Vatican, marking the 25th Anniversary of the established diplomatic relations this year, have forged comprehensive cooperation and trustful dialogue. "Kazakhstan has become the only country in Central Asia visited by the Pope. We consider this remarkable event as proving the success of Kazakhstan's peaceful policy, both in the home country and in the international community," Tokayev said.







The Chairman of the Senate expressed appreciation to the Roman Catholic Church for full support and active participation in the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions. The forum has turned into a well-established dialogue platform where prominent spiritual figures and politicians, heads of international organizations exchange views on the most pressing issues of our time. The next, 6th Congress is scheduled for October 10-11, 2018 in Astana. The main theme of the forum is "Religious leaders for a safe world."

On the same day, Mr.Tokayev met with the Commissioner of the Vatican Pavilion at the Expo 2017, President chairman of the Pontifical Council for Justice and Peace, Cardinal Peter Turkson. The interlocutors discussed the prospects for the bilateral cooperation and the development of interreligious dialogue.