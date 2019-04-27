  • kz
    Tokayev pays working visit to Pavlodar region

    11:04, 27 April 2019
    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has arrived in Pavlodar region for a working trip, Kazinform reports citing the President's Press Secretary Beirk Uali.

    "The Head of State is expected to visit a number of social and industrial facilities of the region and check the course of implementation of governmental programmes," Berik Uali informed via his Facebook account.

    "The President will also meet with the public of the region," he adds.

