Tokayev praises Azevêdo for strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan, WTO

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Kazakh Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev has met with Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Roberto Azevêdo in Astana today, the chamber's press service reports.

Speaker Tokayev congratulated the WTO Director General on the Dostyk order awarded by President Nursultan Nazarbayev and said it is the recognition of his merits in strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WTO.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on President Nazarbayev's new initiatives in the sphere of human capital development and environmental protection put forward at the Astana Economic Forum this week.