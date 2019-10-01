Tokayev proposes to develop EAEU Unified Transport System

YEREVAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called to accelerate the development of the Unified Transport System of the Eurasian Economic Union, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«The EAEU serves today as an important junction point which connects East and West. We should properly use this advantage. Today we observe stable rise in export, import and transit operations towards China-Europe-China. Vietnam-China-Kazakhstan-Europe transcontinental railroad route has been launched, which will let settle logistics problems on the promotion of our goods to the ASEAN markets. This transport corridor will become a good alternative to maritime traffic and will enable to transport the goods from South-East Asia to Europe via the EAEU territory in a short period of time,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

According to the President, despite the existing opportunities and results achieved, there are still some complications with the transit of goods.

«All of these negatively impact the cooperation of our countries with each other and with third countries. The transit system being developed now will let create conditions for unimpeded transit via the EAEU territory and speed up the customs procedures. The Commission and the governments should accelerate the development of the Unified Transport System of the Eurasian Economic Union,» the Kazakh President said.