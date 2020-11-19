  • kz
    Tokayev receives Board Chairman of Geography and Water Security Institute

    20:12, 19 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received Chairman of the Board of the Institute of Geography and Water Security Akhmetkala Medeu, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    The Kazakh President was briefed on the Institute’s main activities and priorities for further development.

    Mr Medeu presented the Kazakh President with the information about the Institute’s research on water security, natural hazards, ecology, and cartography.

    The Head of State noted the relevance of examination of water security focusing on solutions to problems with the Aral Sea, Ural and Syr Darya Rivers, and other water bodies.


