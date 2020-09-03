Tokayev receives Culture and Sport Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the current work of the Ministry of Culture and Sport in culture sport, tourism, language policy, onomastics, and archives, as well as the progress on the tasks the President gave, Kazinform cites Akorda.kz.

According to Culture and Sport Minister Aktoty Raimkulova, the active work is ongoing to promote mass sport, wage growth. In the minister’s words, local salaries of culture workers have increased by 35%, while a 50% increase in the salaries has been seen at the national level. The President was also briefed on the online events the Ministry held during the pandemic.

Minister Raimkulova informed the Kazakh Head of State about Kazakhstani athletes’ preparations for the next Olympic Games and the opening of the new Tourism and Hospitality University.

In his turn, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave tasks aimed at implementing his state-of-the-nation address, also covering mass sport promotion. The President also said that the transition of the Kazakh alphabet to Latin graphics should be done without haste and with a broader discussion of the issue with the scholars.