    Tokayev receives Head of National Research Cardiac Surgery Center

    13:12, 08 August 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Chairman of the Board of National Research Cardiac Surgery Center JSC Yuri Pya, Kazinform has learnt from the president’s press service.

    During themeeting the Head of State was informed of the center’s current results of workand achievements as well as prospects of its further development.

    Yuri Pya paidutmost attention to the creation of a large research and educational institutionon the basis of the center. The project will be implemented together withinternational partners.

    PresidentTokayev noted the importance of enhancing quality and accessibility of medical servicesin Kazakhstan, stressing he will render continuous support to the center.

