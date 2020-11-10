  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Tokayev receives head of Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan

    15:46, 10 November 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has received today Chairman of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, Supreme Mufti Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda press service.

    During the meeting, the Head of State was informed of the charity activity of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan amid the coronavirus pandemic.

    According to Nauryzbai kazhy Taganuly, the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan lent a helping hand and provided Kazakhstani hospitals with oxygen devices, face masks and protective gear made at sewing workshops at mosques. Additionally, 314 apartments have been provided within the framework of the Yel ulesi – paterde program.

    The meeting further focused on the plans and prospects of activity of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, creation of the Islamic academy, construction of the Library of Islam and theology and other problems.

    Having praised the work of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Kazakhstan, the Head of State wished it success in further endeavors.


    Tags:
    Religion President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!