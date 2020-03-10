Tokayev receives Special Representative of Kazakhstan’s President for Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Special Representative of Kazakhstan’s President for Afghanistan Talgat Kaliyev, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted the importance of the effective work of the Special Representative for Afghanistan given the activation of the Afghan settlement process. As far the President is concerned, the establishment of a lasting peace in Afghanistan meets the long-term Kazakhstan’s national interests and contributes to the strengthening of stability and security in the Central Asia.

«The geopolitical situation around Afghanistan is entering a new stage of development following the recent agreement between the United States and the Taliban. The dynamics of current trends in and around Afghanistan should be closely monitored and national reconciliation and reconstruction should be promoted,» the Head of State said.

The Special Representative was instructed to strengthen coordination of efforts on the Afghan issue with foreign partners in a bilateral format and within the multilateral negotiation mechanisms, which is relevant in terms of countering terrorism, extremism, illegal migration and drug trafficking.

President Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan should be more actively engaged in promoting its trade and economic interests in the Afghan direction.