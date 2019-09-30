Tokayev relieves some ambassadors of their duties

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev relieved some ambassadors of their duties, the Akorda press service reports.

The President decreed to relieve Kazakh Ambassador to France Zhan Galiyev of his duties as Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Portugal concurrently;

Dulat Kuanyshev is relieved of his duties as the Kazakh Ambassador to Israel, Ambassador to Cyprus concurrently.

Satybaldy Burshakov is relieved of his post as the head as the foreign policy and international relations department of the President’s Administration of Kazakhstan due to a transfer to another appointment.